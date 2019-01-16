1935 - 2019

Joe W. Juchems, 83, of Canton, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 11:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at his residence.

Born Dec. 5, 1935, in Pekin to Benjamin and Margaret (Oltman) Juchems, he married Melody K. Jacobs on Jan. 10, 2003, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are one son, Michael W. (Miyoko) Juchems of Springfield, Mo.; five daughters, Melanie (Bob) Hocker of Mosinee, Wis., Cindy L. (Lee) Black of Springfield, Mo., Jody L. (Bob) Phillips of Kansas City, Mo., Rev. Holly C. Irvin of Bloomington, and Amy (Doug) Witzig of Peoria; three step-sons, Michael (Denise) Stranz of Edmund, Okla., and Vince (Kim) Stranz and Willy (Jen) Stranz, both of Manito; 39 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one brother, Raymond Juchems of Lake Geneva, Wisc.; and his faithful Shih Tzu, Lionel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Roland, Kenneth and infant Dale.

Joe retired in 1990 after 20 years of service as a patrolman with the City of Pekin Police Department. He had also owned Curtis Detective Agency in Pekin for 10 years and worked for AA Ambulance in Pekin for many years. He formerly served as a Tazewell County Deputy Coroner.

He was a life member of the Illinois Police Association and a member of the Pekin Lodge #105 Fraternal Order of Police and the Retired & Disabled Police of America.

Joe was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and loved to go fishing and camping. He cherished spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He was a former member of Second Reformed Church in Pekin.

A gathering celebrating Joe’s life will be at a later date. There will be no visitation or services. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.

In honor of his granddaughter, Ella, memorial contributions may be given to TOUCH, The Organization Understanding Congenital Hearts, located at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, 420 N.E. Glen Oak Ave. Suite 301, Peoria, IL 61603.

