1935 - 2018

Marilyn June (Wiseman) Kuhns, 83, passed away on Dec. 30, 2018, in St. Augustine, Fla.

She was born on May 5, 1935, in Pekin, to the late Opal Shalabarger and the late Leonard (Bob) Wiseman.

She graduated from Pekin Community High School in 1953. That same year she married Stanley Kuhns and remained happily married for 46 years until his death in 1999.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Wiseman and Robert Wiseman; and sister, Evelyn Gerdes.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Mark (Judy) Kuhns, Terry (Kathy) Kuhns and Roger (Ellen Dewsbury) Kuhns; several nieces and nephews; and even more grandchildren, step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or any specific organizations, please pay it forward in remembrance of June and help someone around you in need.