CANTON ~ Theodore A. “Ted” Snyder, 68, of Canton, passed away at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Renaissance Care Center in Canton.

Born March 3, 1950 in Peoria to John and Grace (Bungard) Snyder, he married Patricia Welch on April 29, 1977 in Mossville. She survives.

Also surviving are his mother of Chillicothe; two daughters, Barbie Markley of Lewistown and Skylyn (Richard) Lindsey of Branson, MO; one son, Rob (Brooke) Snyder of Branson, MO; eight grandchildren, Alexus Markley, Gage Snyder, Ian Snyder, Silas Snyder, Wyatt Snyder, Jaylyn Lindsey, Kelly Lindsey and Kobe Lindsey; one brother, Jeff Snyder and one sister, Debbie (Joe) Nauman, both of Chillicothe.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Ted had worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring from the Mossville plant in 1999. He had also owned and operated S & S Excavating in Chillicothe.

He was a past member of the Casting Club in Chillicothe.

Ted was a beloved and devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. Born and raised on a farm, he enjoyed working outdoors, particularly mowing. He could often be found out mowing the neighboring properties and roadside ditches by his home.

He had been an active member of Days of Grace Fellowship in Morton where a celebration of Ted’s life will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 17, 2019. Pastor Randy Hall will officiate. Family will greet friends from 5 until 6 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund at Days of Grace Fellowship, 273 East Queenwood Road, Morton, IL 61550

