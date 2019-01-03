1936 - 2018

Richard “Bud” W. Cantrell, 82, of Pekin, passed away on Dec. 31, 2018, in Pekin.

He was born Jan. 20, 1936, in Parrish, Ill. to Richard H. and Vennie (Harrelson) Cantrell. He married Doris E. Little April 30, 1955, in Pekin. She survives.

Also surviving are their three children, Jon Cantrell of South Pekin, Brad (Val) Cantrell of Tremont and Joy (Kevin) Lyon of Manito; one sister, Betty Wheatley of Pekin; six grandchildren, Amber Jackson of Pekin, Beth Dillinger of Ft. Myers, Jessica Morris of Pekin, Curtis Cantrell of Waterloo, Todd Cantrell of Dallas, Texas and Sabrina Cantrell of Morton; and six great-grandchildren.

Bud worked at Caterpillar Inc. for over 33 years before retiring. He was a member of the UAW Local 974 and the Pekin First Church of God. He was an avid fisherman and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Davison-Fulton Woolsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Pekin First Church of God. Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davisonfwoolsey.com.