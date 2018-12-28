Maurice Earl “Maury” Wittmer, 99, of Morton, died at 1:55 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018, at UnityPoint Health – Methodist in Peoria.

He was born Oct. 19, 1919, in Remington, Ind., to John and Matilda (Walder) Wittmer. He married Ella Rose Bauer on May 2, 1942. They shared almost 72 happy years of marriage. Ella preceded him in death on April 25, 2014.

Surviving are his children, Mary (Rich) Streitmatter of Morton, Ruth Stevig of Wauconda, Ill., Roy (Sue) Wittmer of Goodfield, David (Laurie) Wittmer of Morton, Jane (John) Fehr of Roanoke, and Susan (Jim) Henning of Gurnee, Ill.; eight grandchildren, John and Dan Streitmatter, Becky Hanrahan, Sarah Roudis, Laura, Rachel and Andrew Fehr, and Julia Wilson; two step-grandchildren, Abby Salat and Kate Henning; eight great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gladys Fisher of Naperville, and Deloris Martin of Eureka.

He was preceded in death by one grandson, David Stevig; one son-in-law, Terry Stevig; and three brothers and three sisters.

Maury was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who was loved by all who knew him. He lived his life helping other people and lived life to the fullest. He was ever young-at-heart, loved to laugh, play games, and compete with any and all, playing to win. Enjoying a wonderful sense of humor, he loved to entertain his family with stories from his youth. Woodworking was a favorite pastime for many years, and as an avid classical music and opera lover, he built a pair of state-of-the-art speakers which he would play at full volume for anyone who would listen. He had a natural aptitude for building and construction, could fix anything and helped countless members of his family and others with building projects. Maury valued quality work, and whenever he did a project for someone, it would be precisely measured and perfectly done.

As a young man, Maury worked at the Morton Pottery and at Caterpillar Tractor Co before serving in the U.S. Army during WWII. After his discharge from the Army, he opened Wittmer’s Appliances in Eureka. He later designed and installed over 150 kitchens in homes in the Central IL area. A lifelong learner, Maury found time to go to school, taking courses at Bradley University and Illinois Wesleyan. In the 1960s, he went into business with his brother Walt at Wittmer Realty and Insurance in downtown Morton. In 1969, he opened HWC Realty with two partners. In the 1970’s he developed all of Country Aire East in Morton, which consisted of 149 building lots. In 1979, Maury and his son, Roy, bought Wittmer Insurance. In his later years, Maury volunteered his time and skill to repair 3,000 donated sewing machines which were then sent to the Amazon and Appalachians.

Visitation is from from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 28, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Morton, 2201 Veterans Road, Morton, IL 61550. Additional visitation will take place from 9 to 9:45 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 29, at the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. Ministers of the church will officiate. Burial will be at Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery in Morton.

Memorials may be made to Midwest Food Bank or to Apostolic Christian Restmor.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.