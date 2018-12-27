1931 - 2018

Aron Keith Tucker, 87, of Pekin, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018, at Timbercreek Rehab & Health Center in Pekin.

Born Aug. 20, 1931, in South Port Township in Sangamon County, Ill., to Walter Russell and Alpha (Ray) Tucker, he married Earlene Ester Cartright on Nov. 6, 1950, in Decatur. She died June 24, 2013, in Pekin.

He was also preceded in death by his parents; his step-daughter, Betty Cash; and four brothers, George, Herbert, Laverne and Arthur.

Surviving are three sons, David (Nancy) Tucker of Peoria Heights and Brian (Pennie) Tucker and Timothy Tucker, both of Pekin; two daughters, Mary Baechler of Peoria and Brenda Sue (Donald) Keith of Mapleton; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Leuberta Henson of Taylorville.

Aron had worked as a machinist and electrician for Caterpillar Inc. for 42 years, retiring in 1991. He was an active member of the UAW Local 974, where he served in many facets: steward, chief steward and he served on the safety committee. Aron completed courses in Union Representation and UAW Health & Safety. He acquired a certificate at the Leader Training Institute. He also served on the Local 974 Community Services Committee as chairman and as Union Retirees Club Treasurer.

He also received the State AFL-CI0 Community Services and UAW Local 974 Community Services Standing Committee certificates. He was awarded a UAW – Black Lake certificate for Employee Assistance Program completion. Aron received an advanced diploma for the services of a union counselor and also received a letter of recognition and appreciation for his volunteer services as a fireman at Caterpillar and won outstanding volunteer fireman. He received a retirement plaque for serving 18 years without missing a single drill.

Aron took great pride in community service, receiving multiple awards. In 1973, he was awarded a certificate of appreciation for mentor service for the Youth Citizens of Tazewell County for his time and effort. He also received recognition for outstanding volunteer service and community leadership for Share Food, hospital and nursing home visits.

He was active in the Boy Scouts of America. Aron was recognized with the training award with the Scouters Keys in 1968. He also served as a Den Leader with the Boys of Tomahawk Pack 193.

Aron continued supporting his community through donations to the Crittenton Centers and the United Way.

He was a very devoted and longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Pekin.

His funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. The Rev. Daniel Bishop will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 711 Court St., Pekin, IL 61554.

To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.