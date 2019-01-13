Here is where candidates for offices at stake in the February primary election are appearing this week:

At-Large Peoria City Council

Peoria NAACP and Heart of Illinois Group Sierra Club are hosting an At-Large Peoria City Council Candidate's Forum at 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Carver Community Center, 710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave. The event is free and open to the public. Written questions will be taken from the floor. This forum will focus on environmental justice and environmental concerns.

