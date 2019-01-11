PEORIA — A man was transported to a hospital Thursday night after the sport-utility vehicle he was driving overturned and struck an apartment building, authorities stated.

The accident happened about 8 p.m. at 1222 N. North St, a Peoria Fire Department news release stated. Crews arrived at the West Bluff address to find a mid-size SUV resting on its top, lodged against the building's foundation.

Through the rear passenger door, a firefighter found the driver, who was conscious and lying face down. He was complaining of pain to his upper-right chest and right hip, according to the release.

Firefighters used specialized extrication tools to cut the front passenger door and free the driver, the release stated. He was transported to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

The driver wasn't identified, and no condition report was provided.

After firefighters determined the building foundation to be stable, residents were allowed to return to their homes, the release stated.

The building is located near the intersection of Columbia Terrace, Hamilton Boulevard and North Street.