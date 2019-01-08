PEORIA — On Tuesday, President Donald Trump laid out his reasoning for increased border security and for his reasoning on why a wall was needed at the nation's southern border. Democrats are opposed to this, saying it's unnecessary and costly. Here are some reactions from area legislators.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline:

"Hardworking families are hurting because of President Trump’s impulsive decision to shut down the government – farmers, airport security officials and workers at the Peoria Agriculture Lab are being used as pawns in a partisan fight they had nothing to do with. This is just plain wrong. For 18 days, the president has refused to sign bipartisan legislation to open the government and fund effective, fiscally responsible measures to secure our borders. While the White House has threatened to keep the government shut down for ‘years,’ I’ll work with anyone to end this reckless shutdown and honor our commitment to keep communities safe.”

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria:

"It’s time for Congress to act. As President Trump outlined tonight, the humanitarian crisis at the southern border needs to be addressed and it is incumbent upon Congress to come together and provide a solution to protect America and her people. For years, Democrats have supported increases in border security, but instead of coming to the table to work together on a solution, Speaker Pelosi has chosen to play political games ahead of national security to please the most extreme corners of her base. It’s time to put politics aside and work together to end the partial government shutdown and provide critical border security funding."

U.S. Sen. Richard "Dick" Durbin, Democrat:

"Tonight, what we heard from the Oval Office was a desperate attempt by the President to gain support for his medieval border wall. It won’t work. Democrats support strong border security. And we can have a debate about effective border security, but we shouldn’t do it while holding the federal government hostage. Unfortunately, President Trump has decided to stop paying hundreds of thousands of federal law enforcement personnel and researchers to pressure Congress for his wall. Mr. President, you may have never lived paycheck to paycheck, but many workers do. Stop picking on these federal employees."