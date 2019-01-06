Afternoon of Art

PEORIA — ART Inc. will hold its inaugural Afternoon of Art fundraiser from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St. The public is invited to support the organization's vision to transform the former Greeley School into a community arts center. Interactive stations will feature educational program to be offered once the center opens, which will include STEAM projects from ISU's CeMAST Department, music in partnership with Youth Music Illinois, and more. The event will also showcase the work of renowned artist Jonathon Romain and feature a silent auction, entertainment, food and a cash bar. To RSVP, email rsvp1@artincpeoria.org. For more information, visit artincpeoria.org.

Team trivia fundraiser

PEKIN — The seventh annual Team Trivia Fundraiser to support brain tumor research will begin at 1 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Pekin American Legion, 718 Court St. The fundraiser will continue with additional trivia events at 1 p.m. Feb. 10, Feb. 17 and Feb. 24. Cost is $10 per participant each Sunday and includes 10 rounds of trivia, a final bonus question and free brain food. Prizes will be awarded based on total points for all four weeks and will be awarded on Feb. 24. For more information, call Paul at 241-7052 or Linda at 840-1238.

Hospital trivia bowl

CANTON — The Graham Hospital Service League is hosting its fourth annual Trivia Bowl Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Feb. 2 at American Grille, 525 S. 5th Ave., Canton. Check-in will be from 5 to 6 p.m. and cost is $100 per table for a team of up to eight players. Doors open at 4 p.m. to purchase food, and a percentage of sales will be donated to the organization. Beverages and desserts will be available for purchase during the trivia game. Proceeds will be used to purchase equipment for Graham Hospital. To register or for more information, call Kathy Edwards at 647-9443 or 224-3388.

