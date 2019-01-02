A trio of Peoria Fire Department engine companies is acquiring advanced life-support first-response capability.

Those companies will join five others in the city that offer those services, according to a Fire Department news release issued Wednesday.

Unlike basic life-support engine companies, the eight upgraded ones can provide patients with expanded treatment options before they are transported to a hospital.

At least one system-certified paramedic staffs those companies at all times.

The expansion covers engine companies located at 3316 N. Wisconsin Ave., 2105 W. Northmoor Road and 5719 N. Frostwood Parkway, the release stated. The city has 12 fire stations.

Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois also offers similar life-support coverage. The first-response program allows Fire Department paramedics to intervene in critical situations pending arrival of a transport unit from AMT.

Situations that involve multiple patients also might warrant advanced life-support intervention.

"This ability gives the patient the best chance of surviving a major medical event," the Fire Department release stated.

A pilot program launched last year expanded by two the number of engine companies that offer advanced life support.

Peoria Area Emergency Medical Services is collaborating with the Fire Department and AMT in the endeavor.

The new advanced life-support engine companies join others located at 505 NE Monroe St., 1204 W. Armstrong Ave., 2711 SW Jefferson Ave., 3005 NE Adams St. and 2020 W. Wilhelm Road.