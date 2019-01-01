PEORIA — Peoria's first baby of 2019 is a boy.
The newcomer is at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman Stacy Campbell.
Further information was not immediately available but could come Wednesday, Campbell said.
PEORIA — Peoria's first baby of 2019 is a boy.
The newcomer is at OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center, said hospital spokeswoman Stacy Campbell.
Further information was not immediately available but could come Wednesday, Campbell said.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.