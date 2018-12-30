PEORIA — Junior Achievement has added new members to its board of directors as it enters its centennial year.

Newly elected board members include Michelle Cramer, director, employee relations, OSF Healthcare; Charlie Drier, regional vice president, Auto-Owners Insurance; Tim Nester, controller, G&D; and Kimberly Remmert, vice president, human resources, Farnsworth Group.

The national Junior Achievement organization will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2019, with the central Illinois chapter in its 73rd year.

Junior Achievement of Central Illinois currently operates in 113 schools and organizations within seven counties. During the 2017-18 school year, 583 volunteers delivered Junior Achievement programs in 804 classrooms, affecting 17,002 students in central Illinois.