Help your neighbors in need by donating the following items:

Twin size bed, working electric washing machine, and a working flat screen television: Needed for a low-income grandparent raising grandson. Call Mitch at Central Illinois Agency on Aging, 674-2071.

Helping Hands is a service provided by the Journal Star, with support of the Heart of Illinois 211 Information and Referral line (a collaboration between the Heart of Illinois United Way and Advanced Medical Transport of Central Illinois).

If you know of a need that can't be met by conventional means, call 211 (or 999-4029) to be referred for help. All requests screened and verified by Wednesday morning will be published the following Monday.

To lend a hand, please call the number indicated for each entry.