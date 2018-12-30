Total for the day: $1,001



Memories of family and friends who have passed away and in honor of our many good friends and family still here. $10.

Joy Hossler. $100.

In loving memory of mom (Ann), dad (Paul) and little brother (Brian). Merry Christmas to all! Steve Arahood. $300.

In loving memory of Bob and Beth Hopwood. Doris Hopwood. $50.

In memory of Mary JoEllyn Higgins. $15.

Thankful for the support of all our great customers over the past 41 years. Kickapoo Sand and Gravel Inc. $200.

The staff at Washington District Library participates in a dress down for charity at least once a month. Recently, your charity was selected. We hope this donation will help your worthy cause. $65.

Robert and Beatrice Schwiderski. $200.

Journal Star book sale. $61.

Total to date: $138,013.25