1951-2018

Lawrence Joseph “Joe” Hoover, 67, of Marquette Heights, passed away at 5:56 p.m. Sunday, December 23, 2018 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Born July 7, 1951 in Peoria to Lawrence Joseph and Nita (Boles) Hoover, Sr., he married Susan Redfield on December 31, 1987 in East Peoria. She survives.

Also surviving are his three sons, Derek Hoover of Peoria, Kyle (Laura) Hoover and Alexander Hoover, both of Marquette Heights; four grandchildren, Alex Hoover, Kylee Hoover, Ayden Hoover and Christopher Hoover, all of Marquette Heights; four siblings, Elizabeth Boles of Peoria, Merry McCarrick of Groveland, James (Dori) Hoover of East Peoria and Ann Alley of Peoria. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law, Dwayne Wallbeezer of Peoria.

Joe’s funeral will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Pekin First Church of the Nazarene in Pekin. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:15 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin. Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin is assisting the family with arrangements.