Ione Grafe, 104, of Pekin, passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior at 9:57 p.m. Saturday, December 22, 2018 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria. She was formerly of Vandalia, Missouri.

Born December 10, 1914 in Christian County, near Nokomis, Illinois to William Henry and Mailnda (Busby) Gray, she married Herman Noah Grafe on March 7 1943 in Maryland Heights, Missouri. They were married 71 years, until his death on June 14, 2014 in Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters.

Surviving are one daughter, Susan (Jim) Wolf of Pekin; two grandchildren, Cara (Jeremy) Wills of Wheaton and Kevin (Leah) Wolf of Fort Bliss/ El Paso, Texas and six great-grandchildren, Samantha, Rebekah and Elise Wills and Jacob, Evelyn and Caleb Wolf. She was known as “Super Nana” by her great-grandchildren.

Ione attended one room country schools in Christian County and later attended and graduated from Greenville High School in 1993. She received her two-year teacher’s certificate from Greenville College. She taught all grades in one room school houses for many years, sometimes boarding with a family. She later substitute taught in the VanFar School District in Vandalia, Missouri.

In 1947, when her husband returned from serving in the Army, during WWII, they moved to Vandalia, Missouri, where they opened a business, Vandalia Tire & Battery, selling Firestone tires, GE appliances and many other household goods. They sold and retired from that business in 1976.

Ione enjoyed doing crafts, cooking, painting porcelain birds and hosting. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and was very creative in making up games for them to play.

She was an active member of the Vandalia First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years and was involved in the Women’s Missionary Circles.

In 2002, she and her husband moved to Pekin to be closer to their daughter. Here they attended First Baptist Church of Pekin. For the last six plus years she has resided at Morningside of Pekin, where she enjoyed all of the wonderful activities and friends there.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, December 28, 2018 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Brad Martin will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Cemetery in Pekin.

Memorial contributions may be given to Pekin Salvation Army, 235 Derby Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554 or First Baptist Church of Pekin, 700 South Capitol Street, Pekin, Illinois 61554.

