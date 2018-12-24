Staff

Monday

Dec 24, 2018 at 12:28 PM


 

MARRIAGES

Tazewell County

Matthew Boehm, 61; Debra Centofonti, 54; both Morton.

Maxwell Kestner, 23; Belle Moushon, 25; both Princeville.

Jorge Montoya, 24, Peoria; Savannah Martin, 18, Armington.

Kyle Thomas, 26; Erika Householter, 23; both Morton.

Donald Ziegenbein, 27; Demi Rogers, 26; both Pekin.

 

Woodford County

Justin Cline, 36, Toluca; Eve Rhodes, 35, Minonk.

Connor Knapp, 22, Roanoke; Abigail Hubner, 22, Washburn.

Scott Schierer, 47; Hayley Zimmerman, 32; both Metamora.

 

DIVORCES

Woodford County

Brown, Brett and Jodi.

Frank, Deborah and Benjamin.

Jones, Patrick and Heather.

McGuire, Sarah and Gerald Jr.