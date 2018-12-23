PEORIA — Pick up a Beanie Baby, register your kids for school programs, get a dental checkup, a blood test or help in filling out your taxes.

All in one spot.

That's what the THINK Mentor Academy arranged Sunday at Carver Center, where it matched local service vendors alongside the Toys for Tots program it coordinates with the Salvation Army.

"Everyone who comes in has had to register with the local services vendors we have on hand here today," said THINK organizer Charles Miner. "We brought in area agencies that can provide help to kids. It's as important as getting a toy, really. We've been coordinating the toy program for three years, but this is the first year we've added the services aspect. We wanted to expand our program, do something different this year, and this was it."

Among the vendors on hand were the Peoria City/County Health Department, Tazewell County Health Department, Peoria Public Schools, Heartland Health Services, Support A Friend Transportation, Giles Accounting and Tax Solutions, and more.

Not only could families in need get help in providing toys for their kids at Christmas, but they could also make sure they were signed up for health checks, school programs and more.

The Support A Friend Transportation service is owned by Dutch King Jr. His service provides rides for the elderly, or for people without a vehicle who need to get to a doctor appointment.

"And we help transport people to visit loved ones who are incarcerated," King Jr. said. "It's important for them to maintain that connection."

Ah Elijah is a member of the Street Soldiers motorcycle club, and he was on hand, wearing his colors, and working the floor Sunday as the event director.

"I'm the warehouse project manager for all the toys," said Elijah, 50, who owns and operates Patch Me custom embroidering and screening in Peoria. "We received 107 boxes of Minions, like the Beanie Babies. So we used our contact with the Peoria Police Department to get some of those to them, so they can have them as a tool for domestic calls.

"We're working to distribute to East Peoria Police as well, and (area) Fire Departments. And we're sending some to OSF Children's Hospital.

"What we have here today (at Carver Center) is necessary, we all get caught up in the daily demands of life and don't always have time to do the things that need to be done. We wanted to connect services, agencies that can help people, with the people who need it.

"It's about outreach to a wide demographic in the community. It's not just about giving some toys."

