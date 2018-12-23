Are ballons returning to Lincoln next August?

"I am going to make sure balloons are here that weekend. No is not an answer this year," shared Lincoln Mayor Seth Goodman acknowledging balloons will be back in Lincoln in 2019.

Goodman, who is a licensed balloon pilot, posted on his Facebook page Thursday that even though it might not resemble the festival as it once was, the skies will have some hot air balloons Aug. 23 and 24, 2019 in Lincoln.

"Various local pilots as well as various pilots from beyond the area will be coming to give locals a beautiful show. Flights will be occurring Friday and Saturday nights (weather permitting). No chosen launch sites have been determined — will try to fly from areas that will get us over town," wrote Goodman.

At this time Goodman warned the public that it is not an official event.

"Balloons will not have sponsors and this will not be an official event (strongly encourage previous sponsors to reach out to their pilots from years past to help with lodging, meals, etc. -- should their pilots choose to participate)," wrote Goodman in a Facebook post.

Goodman said one need of making this event become a reality are volunteers.

"Crew will be needed to help throughout the weekend, so for those interested in helping -- please stay tuned for future posts regarding how to become involved. Paid rides will more than likely also be available," continued Goodman.