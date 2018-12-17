An activities and social services assistant at a Morton long-term care facility made her last gingerbread village this year for the facility’s Christmas open house.

Elese Johnson’s gingerbread display, which she builds each December, will serve as a centerpiece for Morton’s Apostolic Christian Restmor’s annual Christmas open house Saturday. Johnson’s construction is about the size of a card table. She has been making her displays, with the help of Restmor residents, for 10 years.

“Someone who worked with us had been making gingerbread houses at Christmas,” said Johnson. “When she left, I decided to carry on the tradition.”

Johnson appears to work not in gingerbread houses, but rather in pastry-based villages. This year’s project was a campground complete with cabins, woods, and a lake with a beach. Johnson said it was based on S’More Pumpkin: the theme for this year’s Morton Pumpkin Festival. Past gingerbread displays have featured such motifs as the North Pole and a town in the Old West.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like the village (Johnson) made this year,” said Restmor resident Norma Drummond. “The gingerbread house and the party make Christmas extra-special here. I look forward to seeing what she made, and each year’s village is my new favorite.”

Although Johnson’s confectionary construction would have a fair chance of luring Hansel and Gretel out of the Black Forest, she cautioned against giving into the temptation to gratify one’s sweet tooth by sampling it.

“It’s going in the garbage after Christmas,” said Johnson. “It’s a month old, and it’s also been handled and messed with by different people. It’s not fit to eat.”

This year’s gingerbread village will be Johnson’s last such project. She is planning to retire from the activities department but hopes someone else will step up to continue the tradition. That hope seems to be a common one among Restmor staff and residents.

“The residents love it every year,” said Jessica King, a certified nursing assistant at Restmor. “They get started about a month ahead, and they’re always excited to see the progress. When people come to the party, they get to point out to their families and friends what parts they worked on.”