PEORIA — All Peoria Public Library locations will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The closure is needed while power is cut to allow work at the Downtown library. The outage will affect internet and phone services at all other Peoria libraries, which are centrally run out of the main Downtown library.

The electrical shutdown at the main library comes during construction on a new heating and air conditioning system there that replaces the 1960s system that is original to the building. That work should be completed this week. Ameren is moving an electrical panel from inside the building to a new, exterior housing.

All locations will resume regular hours on Thursday. Late fees will not be charged for overdue books during that time, though access will remain available to outside drop boxes at each branch. The main library drop box may be blocked at some points by construction traffic.