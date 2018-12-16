PEORIA -- A shooting and hit-and-run incident Saturday night on North University Street left two people hospitalized, according to Peoria police.

A shot spotter alert at 9:58 p.m. led police to the 2800 block of North University. Moments later, a hit and run occurred of an unoccupied parked vehicle in the 2600 block of North University.

Police said the two incidents appeared to be related.

Two adult males suffering from gunshot injuries arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle, police said. Their injuries were non life-threatening.

There is no suspect, but police are still investigating.