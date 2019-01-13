Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Exhibits

“Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay,” exhibit featuring a selection of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s world famous lamps on loan from collector Don Shay, through Jan. 13, Peoria Riverfront Museum, International Feature Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“Rodin: Cast in Bronze — The Work of Many Hands,” sculpture exhibit, through Jan. 13, Peoria Riverfront Museum, International Feature Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain,” Disney art exhibit, through Jan. 20, Peoria Riverfront Museum, Permanent Collection Gallery. Tour the exhibit with the collector at 2 p.m. Jan. 6. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“Peoria Players Theatre — 100 Years” exhibit, through Jan. 20, Peoria Riverfront Museum, Permanent Collection Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“22VA: Veterans Art Exhibit,” through Jan. 30, gallery at Peoria Public Library's Main Branch. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.

“New Surrealism,” group exhibition featuring Bob Doucette, Chris Hutson, Gabe Lanza, Justin Henry Miller, Felicia Olin, Chris Vance and Mark Winter, through Feb. 22, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.

Beth Carlson and Stephanie Sailor, exhibit featuring drawings and sculptures, through Feb. 22, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St.

“Inspiring Sights and Images Around Us,” exhibit featuring the work of The Peoria Camera Club, Jan. 13-Feb. 24, Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Artists reception: 2-4 p.m. Jan. 19. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

Veronica Bruce, art exhibit, Jan. 14-Feb. 6. ICC’s Performing Arts Center Gallery, East Peoria. Artist talk: Noon Feb. 6. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

The Bunn Lectureship in Photography, exhibit by Holly Roberts, Jan. 14-Feb. 15, Heuser Art Gallery, Bradley University. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Reception: 6-7:30 p.m.

Megan Kathol Bersett, art exhibit, Jan. 16-Feb. 8, Gallery 336B, ICC's Academic Building, East Peoria. Meet and greet with artist: 2-4 p.m., artist talk at 3 p.m. Jan. 16. Free. Visit www.ArtsAtICC.com or call 694-5113.

Chris Holbrook, art exhibit, Jan. 16-Feb. 15, Hartmann Center Gallery, Bradley University. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Reception: 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15. Call 677-2989.

Special events



“Trailblazing Women of Walt Disney’s Animation,” presentation by Mindy Johnson geared toward younger audiences, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13, Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Free with general admission.

“An Invisible History — How Women Transformed Walt Disney’s Animation,” presentation by Mindy Johnson, 3 p.m. Jan. 13, Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Free with general admission.

Book signing, "The Adventures of Mr. Fuzzy Ears" by Donna Carr-Roberts, 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18, Exhibit A Gallery, 4607 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. The author's artwork will be exhibited through Feb. 8.

Whiskey at the Warehouse, benefit for the Peoria Symphony Orchestra featuring whiskey, Joe Metzka Band, appetizers, raffle, silent auction and cash bar, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 18, The Warehouse on State, 736 SW Washington St. Tickets; $60/in advance; $70/at the door. Visit www.peoriasymphony.org or call 672-1096.

Salsa at the CAC, dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m.-midnight Jan. 18, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $5/members and $8/general public.

Music

Live at the Five Spot, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, Nathan Taylor & Friends, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public.

Chamber Music by Candlelight, 8 p.m. Jan. 18, Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 NE Randolph Ave. Featuring Bradley University faculty Kyle Dzapo, Chee Hyeon Choi and Marcia Henry Liebenow. Free; a freewill offering will be taken.

The Fab Four, a Beatles tribute, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17, Civic Center Theater. Tickets: $35, $45 and $55. Visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.

“Once Upon a Time: A Family Matinee,” presented by Peoria Symphony Orchestra, 3 p.m. Jan. 20, Civic Center Theater. Activities for all ages in the lobby. Tickets start at $25 for adults; $10/students. Call 671-1096 or visit www.peoriasymphony.org.

Central Illinois Jazz Society House Band at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 followed by Daniel Leahy Experience with Pippi Ardennia, 7:15 p.m. Trailside Event Center, 4416 N. Prospect Road, Peoria Heights. Admission: $6/CIJS members; $8/nonmembers; free students. Visit www.cijs.org or call 243-1582 or 692-5330.

Music in the McKenzie, featuring Bone Jugs, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, Peoria Public Library’s North Branch, 3001 W. Grand Parkway. Free.

Theater

“Out of Sight, Out of Murder,” mystery/comedy play, Corn Stock Theatre Center, 1700 N. Park Road, Jan. 18-19 at 7:30 p.m.; and Jan. 13 and 20 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets: $14/adults; $10/students. Call 676-2196 or visit www.cornstocktheatre.com.

"Hairspray Jr.," The Penguin Project, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18-19 and 2 p.m. Jan. 20, Eastlight Theatre, East Peoria Community High School. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children, with a $1 per ticket service charge for online orders, call 699-7469 or visit www.EastlightTheatre.com.

Auditions

Peoria Area Civic Chorale’s spring 2019 concert series, auditions 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 15, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Peoria. All voice parts are welcome. Weekly rehearsals 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays beginning Jan. 22. To schedule an audition, contact pacchorale@gmail.com or call 693-6725.

"A Chorus Line," Peoria Players production directed by Chip Joyce, 6 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26, Kim's Academy of Dance, 9226 N. Industrial Road. Bring sheet music and dress for a dance call. Must be 16 years or older. For questions, email elchippo@yahoo.com.

Book clubs

Mystery Book Club, 10 a.m. Jan. 14, "An Unwanted Guest" by Shari Lapena, Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka.

An Hour to Kill Book Club, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 14, "Grist Mill Road" by Christopher J. Yates, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Who Picked This? Book Club, 10 a.m. Jan. 15, "The Other Einstein" by Marie Benedict, Dunlap Public Library, 302 S. First St., Dunlap.

Book 'Em Mystery Readers Book Club, 2 p.m. Jan. 20, "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly, Peoria Public Library Lakeview Branch, 1137 W. Lake Ave. Public is welcome.