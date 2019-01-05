EAST PEORIA — The Penguin Project is marking 15 years with the 2019 production of "Hairspray, Jr." opening Jan. 18 at Eastlight Theatre, East Peoria Community High School.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 18 and 19, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children, with a $1 per ticket service charge for online orders. Student tickets are available only through the box office.

For tickets, call (309) 699-SHOW (7469) or order online at www.EastlightTheatre.com.

The Penguin Project features youth with developmental disabilities who take to the stage to perform a modified version of a well-known Broadway musical. They are joined on stage by “peer mentors,” a group of children without disabilities who volunteer to work along-side them through rehearsals and on stage.