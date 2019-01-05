PEORIA — An Inaugural Afternoon of Art, a fundraiser for ART, Inc., will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at The Gateway Building, 200 NE Water St.

Funds raised will help transform the former Greeley School into a community arts center.

The event includes interactive stations featuring educational programs to be offered once the community arts center opens, such as STEAM projects from ISU's CeMAST Department, music in partnership with Youth Music Illinois, and more.

There will also be an exhibit of art by Jonathon Romain, a silent auction will feature items from local businesses, organizations and community members. Greg Batton of 1470 WMBD will emcee the event. Food and a cash bar will also be available.

ART Inc. founders are Jonathon and Nikki Romain. Their objective is to raise enough money to get the building up to code with plans to open a summer youth camp in 2019.

For reservations, go to rsvp1@artincpeoria.org