1. The 22nd annual Weddings of a Lifetime Bridal Show opens from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Peoria Civic Center's Exhibit Hall. The event continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

2. The Peoria Rivermen will take on the Evansville Thunderbolts at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Carver Arena. It's Miracle on Ice Night, presented by Gift of Hope, featuring special Miracle on Ice Team USA jerseys worn by the Rivermen. It's also Super Hero Night.

3. The Pekin Public Library introduces a documentary film series exploring cringe-worthy moments in American history. The first showing features "State of Eugenics: The Story of Americans Sterilized Against Their Will" at 10 a.m. Friday at the library's community room, 301 S. Fourth St., Pekin. For more information, go to www.pekinpubliclibrary.org.

4. Learn how to make maple syrup during a Backyard Maple Syrup-Making event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe. Topics include tree setup and tapping, sap collection and storage, boiling and finishing to syrup. Participants will be sent home with some of the necessary equipment. The cost is $5.

5. The Route 66 Watch & Clock Club is sponsoring a Central Illinois Watch & Clock Show and Sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Midwest Food Bank building, 700 Erie Ave., Morton. Attendees can buy, sell or simply learn about mechanical clocks and watches. Admission is free and open to the public.