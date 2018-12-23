Items for the Arts Plus calendar need to be submitted 10 days prior to publication. Send information to Sally McKee at smckee@pjstar.com or by mail to the Journal Star, 1 News Plaza, Peoria, IL 61643.

Exhibits

“Pray for Peace, Work for Justice,” Interactive exhibit featuring Rolan Johnson prints with creches from around the world, through Jan. 6, Foster Gallery for Christianity and the Fine Arts, First United Methodist Church, 116 NE Perry Ave. Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon Sunday. Free. Call 673-3641 or visit www.fumcpeoria.org.

Jan Brandt painting exhibition, through Jan. 11, Gallery 336B, Academic Building, Illinois Central College East Peoria Campus. Call 694-5113.

“Tiffany: The Collection of Don Shay,” exhibit featuring a selection of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s world famous lamps on loan from collector Don Shay, through Jan. 13, Peoria Riverfront Museum, International Feature Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“Rodin: Cast in Bronze — The Work of Many Hands,” sculpture exhibit, through Jan. 13, Peoria Riverfront Museum, International Feature Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“The Golden Age of Disney: The Collection of Steve Spain,” Disney art exhibit, through Jan. 20, Peoria Riverfront Museum, Permanent Collection Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“Peoria Players Theatre — 100 Years” exhibit, through Jan. 20, Peoria Riverfront Museum, Permanent Collection Gallery. Call 686-7000. General admission applies.

“22VA: Veterans Art Exhibit,” through Jan. 30, gallery at Peoria Public Library's Main Branch. Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Free.

Special events



"A Ring-A-Ding-Ding New Year," musical revue, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, Peoria Players Theatre, 4300 N. University St. Complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Tickets: $25. Call 688-4473.

New Year’s Eve Barrel Bash, “Party like it’s 1919!” 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. Dec. 31, Peoria Riverfront Museum. Features hors d’oeuvres, champagne toast, admission to all museum exhibits, coffee bar, live shows in the dome planetarium, live Time Square stream in the Giant Screen Theater, period dress encouraged. Tickets: $65/public; $55/members. Ages 21 and older. Call 686-7000.

Dance

New Year’s Eve Salsa at the CAC, Dance lesson and dance, 8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31, Contemporary Art Center, 305 SW Water St. Admission: $8/members and $12/general public.