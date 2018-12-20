PEORIA — Disney's "Frozen," the tremendously popular movie, is now being presented on ice at the Peoria Civic Center.

"Disney on Ice Presents Frozen!" will be Dec. 28 at 7 p.m, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. and Dec. 30 at 1 and 5 p.m.

Tickets are $18, $23, $28, $38, $48, $68 and $78 and available at the Civic Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The storyline follows part of the movie, featuring Anna’s fearless adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa.

Elsa's icy powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. The snowman, Olaf, mountain man Kristoff and his reindeer Sven help Anna to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, there are special appearances by stars from "Toy Story," "Finding Dory," "The Lion King" and Disney princesses.

For those "Frozen" fans, here is a test to see how much you can remember about "Frozen." Try taking this quiz with your child and see who does the best.

1. In which kingdom do Anna and Elsa live?

2. Who helped Young Anna recover from being hit by Elsa’s powers?

3. Who likes “warm hugs”?

4. What is Kristoff’s profession?

5. What phrase does Elsa repeat when trying to control her powers?

6. Why do the guards open up the gates of the palace?

a. Bonus: How long have the gates been closed?

7. How many salad plates do Anna and Elsa own?

8. Anna and Hans finish each other’s ______.

9. What is the “amazing smell” Anna and Elsa detect at the coronation celebration?

10. Who does the crazy dance with Anna at Elsa’s coronation?

11. Why does Elsa not want Anna to marry Hans?

12. What does Elsa build during the song “Let It Go”?

13. What is Sven’s favorite snack?

14. Which animals chase after Anna, Kristoff and Sven when they begin to search for Elsa?

15. What is Olaf’s favorite season?

16. What animal does Olaf dance with in his song about summer?

17. What is the name of the enormous icy snowman Elsa creates?

18. Fill in the blank. “Some people are worth ______.”

19. When Elsa breaks Arendelle’s eternal winter, what does she do to keep Olaf from melting?

20. What part of Anna’s body did Elsa hit with her powers when they were young?

ANSWERS TO "FROZEN" TRIVIA:

1. Anna and Elsa live in the Kingdom of Arendelle.

2. Grand Pabbie helped Young Anna recover from being hit by Elsa’s powers.

3. Olaf likes “warm hugs.”

4. Kristoff is an ice harvester.

5. “Conceal it, don’t feel it, don’t let it show,” is what Elsa repeats when trying to control her powers.

6. Guards open up the gates of the palace for Elsa’s coronation.

Bonus: The gates been closed for 13 years.

7. Anna and Elsa own 8,000 salad plates.

8. Anna and Hans finish each other’s sandwiches.

9. Anna and Elsa detect the amazing smell of chocolate.

10. The Duke of Weselton does the crazy dance with Anna at the coronation.

11. Elsa doesn't want Anna to marry Hans because Anna and Hans just met.

12. During the song “Let It Go,” Elsa builds an ice castle.

13. Sven’s favorite snack is carrots.

14. Wolves chase after them when they begin to search for Elsa.

15. Olaf’s favorite season is summer.

16. Olaf dances with seagulls in his song about summer.

17. Marshmallow is the name of the enormous icy snowman Elsa creates.

18. “Some people are worth melting for.”

19. To keep Olaf from melting she creates a snow flurry that follows him everywhere he goes.

20. Elsa hit Anna's head with her powers when they were young.